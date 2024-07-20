Sei Investments Co. Purchases 3,590 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Dover were worth $10,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Dover by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,689,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $567,426,000 after purchasing an additional 492,577 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Dover by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,428,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,778,000 after buying an additional 140,089 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Dover by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,231,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,433,000 after buying an additional 414,481 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Dover by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,150,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,891,000 after buying an additional 157,614 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,275,000. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dover currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.75.

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $183.70 on Friday. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $127.25 and a 12 month high of $192.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $181.73 and a 200-day moving average of $171.35.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 17.28%. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.60%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

