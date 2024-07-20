Sei Investments Co. Raises Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,977 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $9,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 4,833.3% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 953.3% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 121.8% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Moderna

In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 202,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total transaction of $30,088,098.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,528,557 shares in the company, valued at $226,746,145.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 202,832 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $30,088,098.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,528,557 shares in the company, valued at $226,746,145.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 648 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.47, for a total value of $105,280.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $930,303.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 396,239 shares of company stock worth $55,286,137 over the last quarter. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.02.

Moderna Price Performance

MRNA stock opened at $121.14 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $170.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 1.66.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.59) by $0.52. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 115.82%. The business had revenue of $167.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.46 EPS for the current year.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

