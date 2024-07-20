Sei Investments Co. Raises Stock Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 729,451 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 126,211 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Western Union were worth $10,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Union in the fourth quarter valued at $300,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Union by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 841,034 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,057,000 after acquiring an additional 138,915 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Western Union in the first quarter valued at $5,388,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Union by 24.2% in the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 559,248 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,818,000 after acquiring an additional 109,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Western Union by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,252,897 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,516,000 after purchasing an additional 65,087 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WU opened at $12.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.88. The Western Union Company has a 12 month low of $10.92 and a 12 month high of $14.19.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Western Union had a return on equity of 120.76% and a net margin of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.54%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.62%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Western Union from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Western Union from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Western Union in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.67.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

