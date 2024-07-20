Sei Investments Co. Reduces Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 60.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 438,587 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $8,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 302.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 159,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,565,000 after buying an additional 120,085 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $1,625,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 305,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,735,000 after buying an additional 60,223 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 837.7% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 210,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,985,000 after buying an additional 187,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $1,109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at CenterPoint Energy

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,670 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total transaction of $166,811.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,792.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of CNP opened at $28.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.92. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.42 and a 1-year high of $31.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

