Sei Investments Co. Reduces Stake in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 356,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,613 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $8,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Element Solutions by 4.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,719,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,756 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC grew its position in Element Solutions by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 3,762,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,067,000 after acquiring an additional 979,798 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Element Solutions by 10,622.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 848,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,636,000 after acquiring an additional 840,653 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Element Solutions by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,538,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,596,000 after acquiring an additional 434,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Element Solutions by 493.3% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 505,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,690,000 after acquiring an additional 420,017 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ESI opened at $26.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.31. Element Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $17.57 and a 52 week high of $28.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.73 and a 200 day moving average of $24.32.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $575.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.17 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 13.96%. Element Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

