Sei Investments Co. Sells 108,006 Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,291,930 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 108,006 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $9,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWN. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,330,974 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,468,000 after buying an additional 2,268,429 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy during the first quarter valued at $16,407,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,332,203 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $192,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924,108 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter worth $7,506,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 213.1% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 1,238,542 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,112,000 after purchasing an additional 843,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southwestern Energy stock opened at $6.68 on Friday. Southwestern Energy has a 52 week low of $5.93 and a 52 week high of $7.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.00% and a negative net margin of 32.93%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

SWN has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Thursday. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded Southwestern Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.60 to $7.60 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

