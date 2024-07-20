Sei Investments Co. Sells 174,557 Shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 903,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174,557 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Hillman Solutions were worth $9,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HLMN. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Hillman Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $143,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $160,000. Institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Hillman Solutions alerts:

Hillman Solutions Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:HLMN opened at $9.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Hillman Solutions Corp has a twelve month low of $6.02 and a twelve month high of $10.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.35.

Insider Activity

Hillman Solutions ( NASDAQ:HLMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $350.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.47 million. Hillman Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Aaron Jagdfeld sold 49,447 shares of Hillman Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $447,000.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 197,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,781,160.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of Hillman Solutions in a report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Hillman Solutions from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Hillman Solutions from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.58.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Hillman Solutions

Hillman Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hillman Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillman Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.