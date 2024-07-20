Sei Investments Co. Sells 34,381 Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,399 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 34,381 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Yelp were worth $8,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Yelp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Yelp in the first quarter worth $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Yelp in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Yelp by 4,634.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Yelp by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yelp

In other Yelp news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 26,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $978,413.16. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 167,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,147,069.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Yelp news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 26,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $978,413.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 167,861 shares in the company, valued at $6,147,069.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $253,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 288,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,467,634.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,068 shares of company stock valued at $1,997,590. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Yelp Stock Performance

NYSE:YELP opened at $37.31 on Friday. Yelp Inc. has a one year low of $34.76 and a one year high of $48.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.45.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The local business review company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.16. Yelp had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $332.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.66 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Yelp Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

YELP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Yelp from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Yelp from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Yelp in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Yelp in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.71.

Yelp Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

