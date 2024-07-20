Sei Investments Co. Sells 9,292 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 9,292 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.06% of Textron worth $10,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. True Vision MN LLC increased its stake in Textron by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. True Vision MN LLC now owns 5,352 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Textron by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Textron by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its stake in Textron by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 34,487 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on TXT. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Textron from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Textron from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Textron from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Textron from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Textron from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Textron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.50.

Textron stock opened at $90.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.83. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.04 and a 12 month high of $97.33. The company has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.25.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.06. Textron had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.71%.

In other news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 11,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.91, for a total value of $1,043,491.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,756 shares in the company, valued at $330,189.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

