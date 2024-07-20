Sei Investments Co. Trims Position in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) by 36.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 110,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,915 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in TransMedics Group were worth $8,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the first quarter worth $30,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in TransMedics Group during the first quarter worth about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in TransMedics Group by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on TMDX. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Stephens assumed coverage on TransMedics Group in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on TransMedics Group from $102.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TransMedics Group from $104.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TransMedics Group news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 8,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total value of $1,252,091.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,948,714.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James R. Tobin sold 15,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total value of $1,600,707.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 205,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,836,349.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 8,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total value of $1,252,091.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,948,714.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 247,667 shares of company stock valued at $30,087,968. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group Stock Performance

Shares of TMDX stock opened at $147.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 9.72 and a quick ratio of 8.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.42. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.42 and a 52 week high of $154.75.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.40. TransMedics Group had a positive return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $96.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.78 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 132.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

