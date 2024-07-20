Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $2,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 32,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group stock opened at $82.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.78. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.00 and a 52 week high of $109.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($2.59). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 5.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.74%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SIGI shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, April 1st. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.60.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

