Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $2.59 EPS

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($2.59), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 5.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share.

Selective Insurance Group Trading Down 18.2 %

Selective Insurance Group stock opened at $82.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Selective Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $81.00 and a 52 week high of $109.58.

Selective Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.74%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SIGI shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Monday, June 24th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Selective Insurance Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.60.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

