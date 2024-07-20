Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $87.39 and last traded at $87.39, with a volume of 87251 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $100.32.

The insurance provider reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($2.59). Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share.

Selective Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, April 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.60.

Institutional Trading of Selective Insurance Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIGI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,165,209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $636,065,000 after acquiring an additional 41,639 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,101,000 after acquiring an additional 7,933 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 6,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,361,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

