Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Shares Gap Down to $9.88

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.88, but opened at $9.67. Sendas Distribuidora shares last traded at $9.63, with a volume of 21,083 shares changing hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sendas Distribuidora from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10.

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Sendas Distribuidora had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Analysts forecast that Sendas Distribuidora S.A. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Sendas Distribuidora by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 12,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 535.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 7,001 shares in the last quarter. 8.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. The company serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

