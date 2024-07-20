SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of SenesTech in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

SenesTech Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SNES opened at $0.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.80. SenesTech has a 12 month low of $0.49 and a 12 month high of $11.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.91 and a quick ratio of 5.69.

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.43 million. SenesTech had a negative net margin of 545.82% and a negative return on equity of 181.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($15.85) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SenesTech will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SenesTech

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SenesTech stock. McAdam LLC bought a new position in SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 64,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. McAdam LLC owned 1.25% of SenesTech as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.19% of the company’s stock.

About SenesTech

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. It offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that limits reproduction of male and female rats. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

