Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th.

Sensata Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 11.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Sensata Technologies to earn $4.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.4%.

Sensata Technologies stock opened at $38.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Sensata Technologies has a one year low of $30.56 and a one year high of $46.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.07.

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.51 million. Sensata Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a positive return on equity of 17.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sensata Technologies news, Director Ali John Mirshekari purchased 73,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.17 per share, for a total transaction of $2,864,776.29. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 73,137 shares in the company, valued at $2,864,776.29. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ST shares. Evercore ISI raised Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Sensata Technologies from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (down from $44.00) on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.78.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

