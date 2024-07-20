Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th.
Sensata Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 11.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Sensata Technologies to earn $4.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.4%.
Sensata Technologies stock opened at $38.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Sensata Technologies has a one year low of $30.56 and a one year high of $46.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.07.
In other Sensata Technologies news, Director Ali John Mirshekari purchased 73,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.17 per share, for a total transaction of $2,864,776.29. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 73,137 shares in the company, valued at $2,864,776.29. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ST shares. Evercore ISI raised Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Sensata Technologies from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (down from $44.00) on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.78.
Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.
