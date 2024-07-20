Sentage (NASDAQ:SNTG) Trading Down 5.3%

Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.35 and last traded at $2.48. 37,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 471,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.62.

Sentage Stock Down 5.3 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.34.

Sentage Company Profile

Sentage Holdings Inc provides a range of financial services. The company offers consumer loan repayment and collection management, loan recommendation, and prepaid payment network services in China. It also provides consultancy and information technology support services. Sentage Holdings Inc was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

