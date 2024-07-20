Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Sequans Communications Stock Performance

Shares of SQNS opened at $0.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.16. Sequans Communications has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $2.97.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Sequans Communications had a negative return on equity of 1,229.91% and a negative net margin of 172.27%. The business had revenue of $6.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sequans Communications will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sequans Communications Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Vazirani Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sequans Communications in the fourth quarter worth $1,840,000. Finally, Bardin Hill Management Partners LP acquired a new stake in Sequans Communications during the fourth quarter worth $2,497,000. 63.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sequans Communications SA engages in the fabless designing, developing, and supplying of cellular semiconductor solutions for massive and broadband Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, Korea, China, rest of Asia, Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers baseband solutions for use in encoding and decoding data based on 4G and 5G protocols for wireless processing platform for a cellular device; RF transceivers used to transmit and receive wireless transmissions; highly integrated SoC solutions that combine various functions into a single die or package; and LTE modules.

Featured Articles

