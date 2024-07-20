Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd.

Service Properties Trust has a payout ratio of -98.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Service Properties Trust to earn $1.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.2%.

Service Properties Trust Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of SVC stock opened at $5.93 on Friday. Service Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $4.81 and a 1-year high of $9.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.31 and its 200 day moving average is $6.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price target on Service Properties Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Service Properties Trust Company Profile

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of December 31, 2023, SVC owned 221 hotels with over 37,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service.

