Seven Hills Realty Trust to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NASDAQ:SEVN)

Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd.
Seven Hills Realty Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 30.5% per year over the last three years. Seven Hills Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 97.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall.
Seven Hills Realty Trust Trading Down 1.0 %
NASDAQ:SEVN opened at $13.84 on Friday. Seven Hills Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $14.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.70 and a 200-day moving average of $12.78.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Seven Hills Realty Trust
Seven Hills Realty Trust Company Profile
Seven Hills Realty Trust, a real estate investment trust, focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Seven Hills Realty Trust
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Why This AI Stock is Rising Despite Tech Sell-Off
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/15 – 7/19
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Investors Are Moving into Bonds and Small Cap Stocks: Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Seven Hills Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seven Hills Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.