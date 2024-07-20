Seven Hills Realty Trust to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NASDAQ:SEVN)

Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd.

Seven Hills Realty Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 30.5% per year over the last three years. Seven Hills Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 97.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall.

Seven Hills Realty Trust Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:SEVN opened at $13.84 on Friday. Seven Hills Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $14.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.70 and a 200-day moving average of $12.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SEVN. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

Seven Hills Realty Trust Company Profile

Seven Hills Realty Trust, a real estate investment trust, focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

