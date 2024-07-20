SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 7,044 Shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report) by 29.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,044 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIZD. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $167,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 11,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck BDC Income ETF alerts:

VanEck BDC Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BIZD opened at $16.66 on Friday. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a 52 week low of $14.60 and a 52 week high of $17.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.02 and a 200-day moving average of $16.62.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Profile

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIZD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck BDC Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck BDC Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.