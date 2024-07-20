SG Americas Securities LLC Has $518,000 Holdings in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 48.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,803 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in M/I Homes by 34.9% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 98,106 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,371,000 after purchasing an additional 25,359 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in M/I Homes in the first quarter valued at about $1,015,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in M/I Homes by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 24,373 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in M/I Homes in the first quarter valued at about $4,281,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in M/I Homes in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at M/I Homes

In other news, insider Susan E. Krohne sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $1,098,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,609 shares in the company, valued at $440,298. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 19,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $2,342,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,951 shares in the company, valued at $15,000,022. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan E. Krohne sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $1,098,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,609 shares in the company, valued at $440,298. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MHO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price (up previously from $116.00) on shares of M/I Homes in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

M/I Homes Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE MHO opened at $148.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 2.23. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.79 and a 12 month high of $160.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.21.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 20.26% and a net margin of 12.27%. As a group, analysts forecast that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 18.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About M/I Homes

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

