SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) by 265.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,805 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,672 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cogent Communications by 313.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 109.9% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $66.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.80 and a 1 year high of $86.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.65.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

Cogent Communications ( NASDAQ:CCOI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $266.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.13 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 114.09% and a negative return on equity of 24.63%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cogent Communications news, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 60,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total value of $3,106,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,433,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,542,707.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $134,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,161,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total value of $3,106,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,433,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,542,707.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 178,440 shares of company stock worth $9,828,016. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CCOI. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cogent Communications in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Cogent Communications from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Cogent Communications from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Cogent Communications from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.57.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

