SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stake in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) by 326.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,498 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNF. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in UniFirst during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,362,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in UniFirst by 1,555.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 55,320 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,594,000 after buying an additional 51,979 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in UniFirst by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 446,335 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $81,639,000 after buying an additional 21,685 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in UniFirst by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 678,973 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $124,193,000 after buying an additional 21,115 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in UniFirst by 336.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 18,582 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,223,000 after buying an additional 14,325 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of UniFirst from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of UniFirst from $185.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of UniFirst from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.00.

UniFirst Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of UniFirst stock opened at $185.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.22. UniFirst Co. has a 12-month low of $149.58 and a 12-month high of $187.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 0.81.

UniFirst Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. UniFirst’s payout ratio is 19.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Cecelia Levenstein sold 9,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.29, for a total value of $1,491,971.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,940,639.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Cecelia Levenstein sold 9,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.29, for a total value of $1,491,971.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,940,639.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP David Martin Katz sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $96,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,808 shares of company stock worth $4,535,782. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Further Reading

