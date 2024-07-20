SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 3,372 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 45.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,372 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000.

FND stock opened at $92.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 44.75, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.73. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.30 and a twelve month high of $135.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.22.

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FND has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

In other news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 34,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $4,274,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,048,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Floor & Decor news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 1,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total value of $124,341.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,589,473.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 34,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $4,274,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,048,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,778 shares of company stock valued at $5,182,791 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

