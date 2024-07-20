SG Americas Securities LLC Takes Position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 24,334 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steph & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 470.2% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 183.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Stock Performance

Shares of ASB stock opened at $22.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.04. Associated Banc-Corp has a 52 week low of $15.16 and a 52 week high of $23.72.

Associated Banc Dividend Announcement

Associated Banc ( NYSE:ASB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Associated Banc had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The company had revenue of $322.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Nicole M. Kitowski sold 5,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total value of $106,553.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $806,591.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Nicole M. Kitowski sold 5,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total value of $106,553.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $806,591.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John A. Utz sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $55,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,238,449.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ASB shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Baird R W lowered shares of Associated Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.11.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

Featured Articles

