Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Director Jeffrey Flug Sells 152 Shares of Stock

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey Flug sold 152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $13,692.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,882.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Flug also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 5th, Jeffrey Flug sold 152 shares of Shake Shack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.26, for a total value of $12,959.52.

Shares of Shake Shack stock opened at $84.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Shake Shack Inc. has a one year low of $52.79 and a one year high of $111.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.86.

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $290.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.00 million. Shake Shack had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Analysts forecast that Shake Shack Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHAK. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Shake Shack during the second quarter valued at $2,552,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 5.8% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 130.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 4,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Shake Shack by 24.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SHAK shares. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America dropped their target price on Shake Shack from $116.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Shake Shack from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Shake Shack from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Shake Shack presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.50.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

