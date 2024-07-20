ShaMaran Petroleum (CVE:SNM) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.08

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. (CVE:SNM – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.08 and traded as low as C$0.08. ShaMaran Petroleum shares last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 542,005 shares trading hands.

ShaMaran Petroleum Trading Down 5.9 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.06. The stock has a market cap of C$226.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.22, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Alex C. Lengyel sold 356,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.61, for a total value of C$217,257.60. Corporate insiders own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

ShaMaran Petroleum Company Profile

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and production. It holds interest in the Atrush Block production sharing contract; and in the Sarsang Production Sharing Contract in the Kurdistan region of Iraq. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

