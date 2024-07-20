Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets trimmed its position in shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Free Report) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,923 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.10% of Shoe Carnival worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 392.4% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Sebold Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 19.3% in the first quarter. Sebold Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival during the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 4.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 176,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 7,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shoe Carnival in the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. 66.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Williams Trading upgraded Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

NASDAQ:SCVL opened at $38.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.99 and a 200-day moving average of $33.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.49. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.87 and a twelve month high of $41.08.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $300.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.38 million. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 13.02%. On average, research analysts forecast that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is 19.93%.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also operates stores, and sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile app.

