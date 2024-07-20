Shopify Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NYSE:SHOP)

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Shopify in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 17th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.13. The consensus estimate for Shopify’s current full-year earnings is $0.62 per share.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Shopify from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JMP Securities upgraded Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Shopify from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.44.

Shares of SHOP opened at $63.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $81.42 billion, a PE ratio of -371.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.85. Shopify has a 1-year low of $45.50 and a 1-year high of $91.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Shopify by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 64,164,758 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,998,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,749 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in Shopify by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,764,809 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,840,332,000 after purchasing an additional 10,340,040 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Shopify by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,881,355 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,309,154,000 after purchasing an additional 713,064 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Shopify by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,239,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,642,265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,982,434 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC raised its position in Shopify by 197.9% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 20,901,980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,613,006,000 after purchasing an additional 13,885,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

