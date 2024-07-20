Siam Cement Public (OTCMKTS:SCVPY) Trading 1.2% Higher

Shares of The Siam Cement Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SCVPY – Get Free Report) rose 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.10 and last traded at $6.10. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 163% from the average daily volume of 380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.03.

Siam Cement Public Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.34.

Siam Cement Public Company Profile

The Siam Cement Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the cement and building materials, chemicals, and packaging businesses in Thailand and internationally. The company operates through Cement-Building Materials Business, Chemicals Business, Packaging Business, and Others segments.

