Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $94.80

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.80 and traded as low as $92.71. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $92.90, with a volume of 95,818 shares trading hands.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $148.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.32.

Get Siemens Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.75 billion. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 12.27%. Analysts expect that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services (SFS) segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.