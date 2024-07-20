SLF Realisation Fund (LON:SLFR) Stock Price Down 2%

SLF Realisation Fund (LON:SLFR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.72 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.92 ($0.02). 193,949 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 723,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.96 ($0.03).

SLF Realisation Fund Trading Down 2.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £6.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.72 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Brett Lance Miller purchased 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £20,000 ($25,936.97). 10.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Recommended Stories

