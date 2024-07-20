SmartFinancial (SMBK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 22nd. Analysts expect SmartFinancial to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $40.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 million. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 6.88%. On average, analysts expect SmartFinancial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SmartFinancial Stock Performance

SMBK opened at $26.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $454.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.71. SmartFinancial has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $27.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.20.

SmartFinancial Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. SmartFinancial’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

In other SmartFinancial news, Director John M. Presley sold 7,500 shares of SmartFinancial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total transaction of $169,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,403.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on SMBK. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of SmartFinancial from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of SmartFinancial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of SmartFinancial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Hovde Group decreased their price target on shares of SmartFinancial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.60.

About SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, Leases, and Consumer and Other segments.

Featured Stories

