Snipp Interactive (CVE:SPN) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.10

Snipp Interactive Inc. (CVE:SPN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.10 and traded as low as C$0.09. Snipp Interactive shares last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 30,000 shares traded.

Snipp Interactive Stock Down 5.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$25.75 million, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.11.

Snipp Interactive Company Profile

Snipp Interactive Inc provides mobile marketing and loyalty services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers SnippCheck, a receipt processing system that allows brands to run retail-agnostic purchase or non-purchase promotions; SnippWin, a promotion and sweepstakes platform provides various promotions from contests and simple sweepstakes to instant win programs and tiered, multi-level games; and SnippLoyalty, a cloud-based customer loyalty program software.

