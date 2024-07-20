Sona Chawla Sells 18,437 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Stock

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) insider Sona Chawla sold 18,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total value of $4,433,176.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,392,812.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

CDW Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $228.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.13. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $184.99 and a fifty-two week high of $263.37.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. CDW had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 67.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current year.

CDW Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.96%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CDW. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of CDW from $261.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of CDW from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Northcoast Research upgraded CDW from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on CDW from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.11.

Institutional Trading of CDW

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the first quarter worth $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW during the first quarter worth about $34,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CDW in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in CDW in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Featured Articles

