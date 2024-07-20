SonicShares Global Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:BOAT) Trading Down 1.6%

SonicShares Global Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:BOAT) dropped 1.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $32.93 and last traded at $32.94. Approximately 27,355 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 31,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.46.

SonicShares Global Shipping ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

The company has a market cap of $47.76 million, a PE ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SonicShares Global Shipping ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SonicShares Global Shipping ETF stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SonicShares Global Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:BOAT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 783 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of SonicShares Global Shipping ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

SonicShares Global Shipping ETF Company Profile

The SonicShares Global Shipping ETF (BOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Global Shipping index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of globally-listed companies engaged in maritime shipping. BOAT was launched on Aug 3, 2021 and is managed by SonicShares.

