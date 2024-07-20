SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Shares Gap Up to $5.49

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.49, but opened at $5.69. SoundHound AI shares last traded at $5.53, with a volume of 2,765,146 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised SoundHound AI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.90 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.88.

The company has a quick ratio of 8.84, a current ratio of 8.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 2.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.72 and a 200-day moving average of $4.35.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 million. SoundHound AI had a negative return on equity of 163.00% and a negative net margin of 183.49%. SoundHound AI’s quarterly revenue was up 72.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider James Ming Hom sold 16,716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $67,532.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 486,989 shares in the company, valued at $1,967,435.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other SoundHound AI news, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 104,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 883,570 shares in the company, valued at $4,417,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James Ming Hom sold 16,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $67,532.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 486,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,967,435.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 625,728 shares of company stock worth $3,011,476. 21.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in SoundHound AI by 11.4% in the second quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 33,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 10,079 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 1,039.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 213,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 195,011 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank boosted its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 1,225.0% during the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 11,025 shares during the period. 19.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

