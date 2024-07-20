South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) Announces $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 29th.
South Plains Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 54.9% per year over the last three years. South Plains Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 21.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect South Plains Financial to earn $2.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.7%.
South Plains Financial Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SPFI opened at $31.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $513.09 million, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.59. South Plains Financial has a twelve month low of $23.75 and a twelve month high of $31.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.79.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Curtis C. Griffith sold 7,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $204,519.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,055,967 shares in the company, valued at $27,581,858.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 25.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Hovde Group increased their target price on shares of South Plains Financial from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.
About South Plains Financial
South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.
