South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) Announces $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 29th.

South Plains Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 54.9% per year over the last three years. South Plains Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 21.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect South Plains Financial to earn $2.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.7%.

South Plains Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SPFI opened at $31.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $513.09 million, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.59. South Plains Financial has a twelve month low of $23.75 and a twelve month high of $31.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.79.

Insider Activity

South Plains Financial ( NASDAQ:SPFI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $71.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.50 million. South Plains Financial had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 11.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that South Plains Financial will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Curtis C. Griffith sold 7,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $204,519.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,055,967 shares in the company, valued at $27,581,858.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 25.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Hovde Group increased their target price on shares of South Plains Financial from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

About South Plains Financial

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

Featured Stories

