Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $54.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.13 million. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 4.44%.

Southern First Bancshares Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Southern First Bancshares stock opened at $35.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.23 million, a PE ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.29 and its 200 day moving average is $30.85. Southern First Bancshares has a 1 year low of $24.98 and a 1 year high of $39.36.

Insider Activity at Southern First Bancshares

In related news, Director Leighton M. Cubbage sold 1,771 shares of Southern First Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total transaction of $48,419.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,233.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,963 shares of company stock valued at $110,306. 7.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans to the general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. The company accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

