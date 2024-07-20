Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Equities researchers at Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “peer perform” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.60 to $7.60 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target (down from $8.00) on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

Southwestern Energy stock opened at $6.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.03. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $5.93 and a fifty-two week high of $7.80.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.00% and a negative net margin of 32.93%. The business’s revenue was down 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWN. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Southwestern Energy by 27.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,073,641 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,925,000 after acquiring an additional 234,132 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter worth $1,104,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 157.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 138,909 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 84,869 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 79,883 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 4,404 shares during the period. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

