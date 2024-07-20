SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) Sets New 1-Year High at $43.04

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $43.04 and last traded at $43.01, with a volume of 251842 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.85.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SWS Partners lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. SWS Partners now owns 195,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 140,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,704,000 after acquiring an additional 21,355 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 135,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,340,000 after acquiring an additional 26,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 79,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after acquiring an additional 20,513 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of the 80 highest-yielding stocks selected from the S&P 500. Stocks are equally-weighted. SPYD was launched on Oct 21, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

