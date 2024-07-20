SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 779.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $468,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 315,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,182,000 after buying an additional 25,856 shares during the period.

Shares of XBI stock opened at $97.51 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.80 and a fifty-two week high of $103.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.67. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

