Spectral AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDAI) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share

Spectral AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDAI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Small Cap issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Spectral AI in a research report issued on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Small Cap analyst J. Vandermosten forecasts that the company will earn ($0.11) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Spectral AI’s current full-year earnings is ($0.52) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Spectral AI’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.57) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

Get Spectral AI alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Spectral AI in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock.

Spectral AI Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MDAI opened at $1.74 on Thursday. Spectral AI has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $19.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.01.

Spectral AI (NASDAQ:MDAI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.33 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spectral AI

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDAI. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spectral AI in the first quarter worth $38,000. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Spectral AI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in shares of Spectral AI in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Highlander Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of Spectral AI by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Highlander Partners L.P. now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 141,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Spectral AI in the third quarter valued at $62,000. 67.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spectral AI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spectral AI, Inc, an artificial intelligence (AI) company, focuses on developing predictive medical diagnostics in the United States. The company develops medical diagnostics for faster and accurate treatment decisions in wound care with applications involving patients with burns and diabetic foot ulcers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spectral AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectral AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.