Spectral AI (NASDAQ:MDAI) Coverage Initiated at HC Wainwright

Research analysts at HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Spectral AI (NASDAQ:MDAI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 101.15% from the company’s previous close.
Spectral AI Stock Down 1.1 %
MDAI stock opened at $1.74 on Thursday. Spectral AI has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $19.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.72 and its 200 day moving average is $2.01.
Spectral AI (NASDAQ:MDAI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.33 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Spectral AI will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.
Spectral AI, Inc, an artificial intelligence (AI) company, focuses on developing predictive medical diagnostics in the United States. The company develops medical diagnostics for faster and accurate treatment decisions in wound care with applications involving patients with burns and diabetic foot ulcers.
