Spectral AI (NASDAQ:MDAI) Coverage Initiated at HC Wainwright

Research analysts at HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Spectral AI (NASDAQ:MDAI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 101.15% from the company’s previous close.

MDAI stock opened at $1.74 on Thursday. Spectral AI has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $19.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.72 and its 200 day moving average is $2.01.

Spectral AI (NASDAQ:MDAI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.33 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Spectral AI will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDAI. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in Spectral AI in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spectral AI in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spectral AI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Spectral AI during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Highlander Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Spectral AI by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Highlander Partners L.P. now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 141,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Spectral AI, Inc, an artificial intelligence (AI) company, focuses on developing predictive medical diagnostics in the United States. The company develops medical diagnostics for faster and accurate treatment decisions in wound care with applications involving patients with burns and diabetic foot ulcers.

