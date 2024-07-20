Spectris plc (LON:SXS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Spectris plc (LON:SXS – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 6,065.83 ($78.66).

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,435 ($57.52) price target on shares of Spectris in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Spectris from GBX 4,435 ($57.52) to GBX 4,190 ($54.34) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,250 ($55.12) price target on shares of Spectris in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Tuesday.

SXS stock opened at GBX 3,076 ($39.89) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,101.32 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,316.78. The stock has a market cap of £3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,212.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. Spectris has a 1-year low of GBX 2,728 ($35.38) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,861 ($50.07).

In other Spectris news, insider Alison Henwood bought 1,053 shares of Spectris stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,266 ($42.36) per share, with a total value of £34,390.98 ($44,599.90). Insiders have acquired 1,061 shares of company stock valued at $3,465,350 over the last ninety days. 1.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Spectris plc provides precision measurement solutions worldwide. It operates through Spectris Scientific, Spectris Dynamics, and Other segments. The Spectris Scientific segment provides advanced sensors and instruments used to measure, analyze, and characterize materials; and monitor ultra-clean manufacturing environments.

