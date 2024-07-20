Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,273 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ SFM opened at $82.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.55. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.21 and a fifty-two week high of $86.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SFM has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $68.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.88.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 5,714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total transaction of $476,433.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,452,113.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 5,714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total transaction of $476,433.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,452,113.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Nicholas Konat sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total value of $2,298,340.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,817,839.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,147 shares of company stock worth $4,999,299. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

