S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.14, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $142.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.85 million. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 24.20%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS.

S&T Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ STBA opened at $41.21 on Friday. S&T Bancorp has a 52 week low of $24.51 and a 52 week high of $41.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.06.

Get S&T Bancorp alerts:

S&T Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, Director William J. Hieb sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $341,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $986,458.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STBA. StockNews.com lowered S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of S&T Bancorp from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on S&T Bancorp

About S&T Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Business Banking, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for S&T Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&T Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.