Star Group, L.P. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:SGU)

Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be given a dividend of 0.1725 per share by the pipeline company on Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 29th.

Star Group has raised its dividend by an average of 7.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years.

Star Group Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of SGU stock opened at $11.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.94. Star Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $14.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.93 million, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Star Group Company Profile

Star Group ( NYSE:SGU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter. Star Group had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $666.03 million during the quarter.

Star Group, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides home heating oil and propane products and services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers gasoline and diesel fuel; and installs, maintain, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment. As of September 30, 2023, the company served approximately 402,200 full service residential and commercial home heating oil and propane customers and 52,400 customers on a delivery only basis.

