State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Raises Dividend to $0.76 Per Share

State Street Co. (NYSE:STTGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 18th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.76 per share by the asset manager on Friday, October 11th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69.

State Street has increased its dividend by an average of 8.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. State Street has a payout ratio of 30.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect State Street to earn $8.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.9%.

Shares of State Street stock opened at $84.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.72. State Street has a 52 week low of $62.78 and a 52 week high of $86.24. The company has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

State Street (NYSE:STTGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The asset manager reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.12. State Street had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that State Street will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on STT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on State Street from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on State Street from $79.50 to $80.50 in a research report on Friday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on State Street from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on State Street from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.88.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

